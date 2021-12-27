Search

27 Dec 2021

Thrilling day's action in store at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

St Stephen's Day action from the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE second day of the big Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival gets underway at 12.20pm today, December 27.

Gates open at Greenmount Park at 10:30am.

The exciting seven race National Hunt card includes the The Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Doran’s Pride Grade 2 Novice Hurdle” feature race.

The ground is described as 'heavy' on both the hurdles and chase track. The weather forecast is mainly dry today, Monday, with some occasional light showers

A sold out, restricted attendance of 5,000 watched the action at Limerick Racecourse on St Stephen's Day.

10/1 shot Master McShee provided trainer Paddy Corkery and jockey Ian Power with the biggest success of their careers when getting the better of the Gordon Elliott-trained Farouk D’alene in the featured BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase on the opening day of the four-day festival in Patrickswell.

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced €20 for December 27, and €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.

See the Limerick Leader's website, social media channels and print editions this week for complete coverage of the Limerick Christmas Racing festival which continues until December 29.

Local News

