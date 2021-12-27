Thrilling day's action in store at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

St Stephen's Day action from the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival Picture: Brendan Gleeson
THE second day of the big Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival gets underway at 12.20pm today, December 27.
Gates open at Greenmount Park at 10:30am.
The exciting seven race National Hunt card includes the The Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Doran’s Pride Grade 2 Novice Hurdle” feature race.
The ground is described as 'heavy' on both the hurdles and chase track. The weather forecast is mainly dry today, Monday, with some occasional light showers
A sold out, restricted attendance of 5,000 watched the action at Limerick Racecourse on St Stephen's Day.
10/1 shot Master McShee provided trainer Paddy Corkery and jockey Ian Power with the biggest success of their careers when getting the better of the Gordon Elliott-trained Farouk D’alene in the featured BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase on the opening day of the four-day festival in Patrickswell.
Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced €20 for December 27, and €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.
* See the Limerick Leader's website, social media channels and print editions this week for complete coverage of the Limerick Christmas Racing festival which continues until December 29.
️ Val O'Connell— IHRB (@ihrb_ie) December 27, 2021
@LimerickRaces
Ground update ahead of Day 2 of the Christmas Festival
️ Weather forecast
Rail alignment
Live on @RacingTV and @RTEracing
⌚️ First race 12.20pm
Declarations for Day 4 close at 10am today with @HRI_RAS pic.twitter.com/oXM7daLTl6
