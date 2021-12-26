Search

26 Dec 2021

WATCH: Local jockey's toast of punters at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

WATCH: Local jockey's toast of punters at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

Limerick jockey Donal McInerney from Herbertstown

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK jockey Donal McInerney scored a thrilling success on the opening day of the big Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival on St Stephen's Day.

Herbertstown native McInerney partnered rebel Ivy to an impressive 13-length success in the Mr Binman Mares Handicap Hurdle at odds of 17/2.

The winner, who was well supported from a morning price of 14/1 and 16/1 to be returned at odds of 17/2, is trained by James Motherway.

The St Stephen's Day fixture at Limerick was run off in front of a sold-out, but restricted attendance of 5,000 racegoers.

Donal McInerney rode out for trainers Enda Bolger and John Gleeson while at school and worked for Charles Byrnes for a year after completing his Leaving Certificate in 2012 before joining Robert Tyner.

Just two days after gaining his professional jockey licence, he partnered the Enda Bolger-trained Auvergnat to win the PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase at Punchestown in February 2017. 
 
McInerney enjoyed a terrific start to his professional career and less than 15 months after his initial success, he was crowned champion conditional rider for the 2017/18 season with a total of 33 winners, seven winners clear of his nearest pursuer JJ Slevin. 

McInerney won the featured €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown Christmas Festival in 2018.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media