WATCH: Local jockey's toast of punters at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

LIMERICK jockey Donal McInerney scored a thrilling success on the opening day of the big Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival on St Stephen's Day.

Herbertstown native McInerney partnered rebel Ivy to an impressive 13-length success in the Mr Binman Mares Handicap Hurdle at odds of 17/2.

The winner, who was well supported from a morning price of 14/1 and 16/1 to be returned at odds of 17/2, is trained by James Motherway.

The St Stephen's Day fixture at Limerick was run off in front of a sold-out, but restricted attendance of 5,000 racegoers.

Donal McInerney rode out for trainers Enda Bolger and John Gleeson while at school and worked for Charles Byrnes for a year after completing his Leaving Certificate in 2012 before joining Robert Tyner.

Just two days after gaining his professional jockey licence, he partnered the Enda Bolger-trained Auvergnat to win the PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase at Punchestown in February 2017.



McInerney enjoyed a terrific start to his professional career and less than 15 months after his initial success, he was crowned champion conditional rider for the 2017/18 season with a total of 33 winners, seven winners clear of his nearest pursuer JJ Slevin.

McInerney won the featured €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown Christmas Festival in 2018.