Search

23 Dec 2021

Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster learn Bateman Cup semi-final details

Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster learn Bateman Cup semi-final details

Young Munster players celebrate their Munster Senior Cup final success last August Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE semi-finals of the Bateman Cup, including Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster, are to take place early in the New Year.

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A side Young Munster will host Connacht representatives Ballina at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday, January 8 at 2.30pm.

In the second semi-final, which also takes place on January 8, City of Armagh will entertain Leinster Senior Cup holders Lansdowne at the Palace Grounds.

The final of the Bateman Cup is scheduled to take place on February 12.

Young Munster secured their place in the Bateman Cup semi-finals after defeating Shannon 26-14 in the delayed 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final at Takumi Park, Rosbrien last August.

It was Munsters' eighth Munster Senior Cup title and the Greenfields' club' first success in the decider in 11 years.

It was also the first time that Young Munster's had succeeded in beating Shannon in a Munster Senior Cup final.

Munsters' are also through to the 2021/2022 Munster Senior Cup final where they will face Garryowen.

Their Bateman Cup semi-final opponents Ballina qualified for this competition by securing a Connacht Senior League title for the first time since 1993.

City Of Armagh first claimed the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup in 2018 and they have been Ulster’s representatives in the Bateman Cup ever since.

Their opponents are Lansdowne in a repeat of a 2020 semi-final which saw Ireland international Dan Sheehan score a hatrick for Lansdowne in a riveting 20-17 win.

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals:

Saturday, January 8 2022

Young Munster v Ballina, Tom Clifford Park, 2:30pm
City Of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media