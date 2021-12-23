Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster learn Bateman Cup semi-final details

THE semi-finals of the Bateman Cup, including Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster, are to take place early in the New Year.

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A side Young Munster will host Connacht representatives Ballina at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday, January 8 at 2.30pm.

In the second semi-final, which also takes place on January 8, City of Armagh will entertain Leinster Senior Cup holders Lansdowne at the Palace Grounds.

The final of the Bateman Cup is scheduled to take place on February 12.

Young Munster secured their place in the Bateman Cup semi-finals after defeating Shannon 26-14 in the delayed 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final at Takumi Park, Rosbrien last August.

It was Munsters' eighth Munster Senior Cup title and the Greenfields' club' first success in the decider in 11 years.

It was also the first time that Young Munster's had succeeded in beating Shannon in a Munster Senior Cup final.

Munsters' are also through to the 2021/2022 Munster Senior Cup final where they will face Garryowen.

Their Bateman Cup semi-final opponents Ballina qualified for this competition by securing a Connacht Senior League title for the first time since 1993.

City Of Armagh first claimed the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup in 2018 and they have been Ulster’s representatives in the Bateman Cup ever since.

Their opponents are Lansdowne in a repeat of a 2020 semi-final which saw Ireland international Dan Sheehan score a hatrick for Lansdowne in a riveting 20-17 win.

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals:

Saturday, January 8 2022

Young Munster v Ballina, Tom Clifford Park, 2:30pm

City Of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm