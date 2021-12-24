Search

BETTING COLUMN: Blackmore can claim King George glory at Kempton

Jockey Rachel Blackmore aboard Minella Indo

THE National Hunt racing season in Ireland and the UK cranks up another gear over the action-packed Christmas period.

One of the big highlights of the festive racing programme is the Grade One Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on St Stephen's Day, 3.05pm.

Clan Des Obeaux heads the market at 5-2 as 10 entries were confirmed to line up earlier this week. Clan Des Obeaux, trained by Paul Nicholls, was successful in 2018 and 2019 before finishing third to stablemate Frodon a year ago.

The 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo also goes forward. Trained in Ireland by the all-conquering Henry de Bromhead, Barry Maloney’s eight year old will be bidding to become the eighth Irish-trained King George winner and the first since Kicking King in 2005.

Another Irish trainer, Willie Mullins, looks set to be represented in the Kempton showpiece by Asterion Forlonge and he could be joined in the line-up by stablemate Tornado Flyer.

Rachel Blackmore, who won the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award last weekend is set to partner Minella Indo and the Tipperary woman can claim Kempton glory on December 26.

Betting Advice
Minella Indo, King George, Kempton, 3/1

