Reigning champions Young Munster reach Senior Cup final

Current champions Young Munster are into another senior Cup final following a narrow win over Highfield of Cork this afternoon.
The visitors led 13-6 at half time with try from Aaron Hennessy coupled alongside a conversion and two penalties from Evan Cusack.
The second half saw the home side level things at 13-13 however, with Munsters needing the boot of Cusack to put them into the 2022 final where they will face old rivals Garryowen
A date and time for that fixture are TBC
