16 Dec 2021

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE: Are prayers the answer?

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

I WAS at Mass on Saturday evening during the Manchester Utd and Norwich match.

Was I praying for peace on earth, an end to world hunger or a Covid cure? No, I was asking the almighty if he could stop Ronaldo from scoring. 

God didn't oblige me as Ronaldo slotted a dubious penalty. To be fair, he did miss two other chances you would expect him to bury. Perhaps feeling bad about letting me down God unleashed a plague which saw the Man Utd and Brentford called off on Tuesday night. And today it was announced that Saturday's match between Man Utd and Brighton has fallen by the wayside so be careful what you wish for...

Covid has ripped through Premier League teams and while the powers that be seem to be intent on keeping the show on the road more cancellations seem likely.

This Thursday morning, Sky Sports reports that Brentford FC boss Thomas Frank wants this weekend's full round of Premier League fixtures postponed to "break the chain" in the current Covid crisis.

Last week, I advised buying Ronaldo and Dalot which would have paid off in the short term. But fearful of taking a four point hit I plumped for Lukaku in the end, who got me a measly one point off the bench. But I'm hopeful he will start against Everton tonight and score against his old team. If it goes ahead, of course.

For the time being all we can do is wait and see regarding games being called off and don't make any transfers for this weekend's games until as close to the deadline as possible

MY TEAM

Currently I'm ranked 5,472 in the world so a small climb thus far this gameweek. Holding onto Phil Foden has worked out well. I have two free transfers but as stated above I won't do anything until we know more about fixtures. Unless Lukaku plays a blinder tonight he is gone as Chelsea play parsimonious Wolves.  

West Ham play Norwich on Saturday so I could spread the money more and get Antonio and Bowen. Another Man City midfielder is a possibility too - Kevin De Bruyne would be a great differential. Broja for Southampton looks a good buy too for just €5.1m. With Covid in the air strong benches could help you creep up your mini-leagues.

But let's wait and see what the next few days bring first before making changes. Praying could be the best thing to do!

