Donal Scanlon Memorial begins in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

FIRST it was the Irish St Leger and then the Epic Hero ON2 and now to fill the run to Christmas in Limerick Greyhound Stadium is the Donal Scanlon Memorial.

The round one heats of the A2 525 commenced last Saturday at the Dock Road venue and it was Sheriff that set the pace for all to follow in the first of the five years.

Owned by the Martins Gang syndicate, Sheriff won in 28.62 and by two and a half lengths to move into the second round with the fastest time. Beaten into second was Ballymac Casey for recent Leger winner Liam Dowling.

Kyletaun Beauty won for Rathkeale’s Joe Williams in Heat Two. The win came with a run of 28.79. Four and a half lengths back in second was another local Tally Ho Tyson for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

Heat Three was won in 28.80 by Vigorous Jim for Ronny Wuyts. The winner had six lengths to spare on the line. Second was Fergus Lady for Patrick Cronin.

Tom Fitzgerald had the Heat Four winner in Ocean Hugo. The winner’s time of 29.06, just won on the line from Mohane Maggie for Cormac Davern.

The last of the heat winners was Hidden Treaty for Chris O’Connor and trainer Eamonn Quinn. The fifth heat winner was a length and a half clear on the line after clocking 29.08. Second was Parody for Ted Curtin and Garrett Barry.

The Saturday card in Limerick had opened with an A4 525 – won in 29.16 by Peata Mhuinteoir trainer James Roche and the Chasing Tail syndicate. The winner had two lengths to spare on the line from Ballymac Tammy for Mark and Shane Fitzgerald.

There was an A3 525 win for Ballyea Sydney. The Tom Flanagan trained and Noel Gavin owned runner won in 29.04 and with a winning margin of five and a half lengths. Second was Varra Biddy for Donal Casey.

Indeed the duo would also link up to win the final race of the night. Ballyea Scrutiny winning in 28.64 in an A1 525. A length back in second was Millrose Brandy for Ger Cremin.

There was also a double on the night for Liam Dowling.

He got the first of a double for the night when Ballymac Jet won a sprint. The S1/S2 350 was won in 18.99. Three lengths back in second was Boomin Staker for Amanda Meade.

Dowling’s second winner was Ballymac Whisper in an A3 525. With one length to spare on the line, the winner’s time was 28.95. Second was Ballygibba Spray for Billy Guiney.

Cormac Davern won with Mohane Vicky in an A1 525. The winning time was 29-seconds. Just beaten into second on the line was Annagh Lucy for trainer Rachel Wheeler and owner Dan Stackpoole.

There was also regular racing in Limerick last Thursday.

The card began with an A4 525 – won in 28.76 by Sugan Snowey for Mark and Anthony Cusack. All of 12 lengths back in second was Lissatouk Tom for Seamus and James McMahon.

The Walls of Tally Ho syndicate won with TallyHo Hope in an A2 525. The winner’s time was 28.90. Betaen a length into second was Same Over Liam for James and Liam Lowe.

Call Me Jane won an A5 525 for John Ryan. In 29.44 the winner was half a length clear on the line. Second was Clonregan Rebel for Patrick McKenna.

Pat Curtin had Slippery Joe as an A3 525 winner. In 28.93 the winner was two and a half lengths clear ahead of Dromoher Alice for Tom Flanagan.

There was an A6 525 win for Myles Cummins with Snuggie Jesse. The winning margin was three and a half lengths with a time of 29.49. Inislosky Isabel was second for Mary Crotty.

Trainer Pat Conway and owner Tony Delahunty won with Spanish King in an A4 525. Four and a half lengths back in second was Joe Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher.

John O’Donnell had Strandhill Rose as an A1 525 winner. The success just came on the line in a time of 29.29. Narrowly beaten into second was Airfield Cookie for trainer Denis O’Malley and owner Bernadette Walsh.

Curragh More Star won for Patrick Conway in an A5 525. The winning time was 29.37. Gower Pam was two and a half lengths back in second for Anna Carey.

James Lavery and Francis Walsh won with BallyKinlar Camp in an A6/A7 525. The winner was two lengths clear on the line after a run of 295.7. Second was upland Glen for Harry Galvin.

Rockalong Mikado won for Donncha McNamara in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.20. Two lengths back in second was Mine Robin for Frank and Mary Browne.

The final race on Thursday’s card was an A9 525. Victory went to Knockbawn Lucky for trainer Michael Shine and owners Diana and Philip Mahon. The winning time was 29.60. Six and a half lengths back in second was On The Lake for John Ryan.