Search

14 Dec 2021

Limerick GAA reports a profit of €260,000 in their end of year accounts

Limerick GAA report

Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA accounts report a surplus of over a quarter of a million euro for for 2021.

This Tuesday night Limerick County Board held it's second successive Annual Convention via Zoom with representatives of the 66 GAA clubs of the county.

Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke reported a profit of €260,327 to the end of their financial year, which was September 30, 2021.

That's an increase of almost 160,000 on last year.

And, that increase is despite spending 1,321,258 on inter-county team preparation.

Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan lauds 'historic season' in his annual report

Limerick GAA had a commercial income of €771,229. This includes an increase in the sponsorship of the county teams from €443,173 to €684,771.

Grants and contributions also rose by over €230,000 to €819,241.

On top of this was a series of fund-raising initiatives - Club Limerick Draw 141,000 surplus, Win A Kuga Car 120,000 surplus and pre-All-Ireland final fund-raiser surplus €110,000.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan praised the work of many to ensure the finances are in a healthy state.

"Despite Covid restrictions the finances of the board are in a healthy state at a €260k surplus, which is a credit to our Treasurer Liam Bourke and all those who support him and Limerick GAA, through financial contributions and we have many," outlined the chairman in his address to convention.

"I want to acknowledge all of these for their support and generosity; The McManus Family, JP and Noreen through Adare Manor Hotel, Gerry McManus and our competition sponsors. Club Limerick’s Sean Scanlan, Paul Stapleton and Eddie Wiley along with their respective committee members have once again raised the fund raising bar for Limerick GAA," outlined Cregan.

"Tim Ryan and the Club Limerick draw committee have once again managed a further increase in membership. All of this fundraising work is very ably coordinated and supported by Siobhan Scanlon who goes above and beyond the call of duty at all times," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media