Limerick GAA reports a profit of €260,000 in their end of year accounts

LIMERICK GAA accounts report a surplus of over a quarter of a million euro for for 2021.

This Tuesday night Limerick County Board held it's second successive Annual Convention via Zoom with representatives of the 66 GAA clubs of the county.

Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke reported a profit of €260,327 to the end of their financial year, which was September 30, 2021.

That's an increase of almost 160,000 on last year.

And, that increase is despite spending 1,321,258 on inter-county team preparation.

Limerick GAA had a commercial income of €771,229. This includes an increase in the sponsorship of the county teams from €443,173 to €684,771.

Grants and contributions also rose by over €230,000 to €819,241.

On top of this was a series of fund-raising initiatives - Club Limerick Draw 141,000 surplus, Win A Kuga Car 120,000 surplus and pre-All-Ireland final fund-raiser surplus €110,000.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan praised the work of many to ensure the finances are in a healthy state.

"Despite Covid restrictions the finances of the board are in a healthy state at a €260k surplus, which is a credit to our Treasurer Liam Bourke and all those who support him and Limerick GAA, through financial contributions and we have many," outlined the chairman in his address to convention.

"I want to acknowledge all of these for their support and generosity; The McManus Family, JP and Noreen through Adare Manor Hotel, Gerry McManus and our competition sponsors. Club Limerick’s Sean Scanlan, Paul Stapleton and Eddie Wiley along with their respective committee members have once again raised the fund raising bar for Limerick GAA," outlined Cregan.

"Tim Ryan and the Club Limerick draw committee have once again managed a further increase in membership. All of this fundraising work is very ably coordinated and supported by Siobhan Scanlon who goes above and beyond the call of duty at all times," he said.