Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan lauds 'historic season' in his annual report

COUNTY Board secretary Mike O'Riordan has heralded 2021 a "historic season" for Limerick GAA.

The comments appear in his report to Annual Convention this Tuesday evening when the clubs of Limerick gather virtually.

There will be one election at convention - Veronica Callinan (Bruff) and Micheal Ryan (Pallasgreen) both nominated to fill the role of Irish Officer, which Jim Enright (Askeaton) vacates after serving his full five year term.

"This has been another historic season with the Limerick senior hurling team winning back-to-back All Ireland senior hurling titles culminating with a massive performance in the final. Well done to John Kiely, his management team, Declan (Hannon) and the panel for their fantastic achievements over the last number of years. The effort that goes into reaching this standard by all concerned is immense and again well done to all," outlines O'Riordan in his comprehensive report.

"Limerick produced probably one of the best first displays ever in an All-Ireland Final against Cork last August," recalls the Limerick GAA secretary.

"Two minutes into injury time Pat Ryan’s point broke the record (highest scores in an All-Ireland senior hurling final), which was increased moments later when Aaron Gillane scored the Limerick’s last point of the game. More history created for the first time Limerick winning back to back All Irelands."

The secretary report: "In the club scene, the County CCC processed nearly one thousand games in five and a half months this season and it is hoped all competitions will be completed in the calendar year".

"The Covid-19 pandemic has not gone away and for the foreseeable future some forms of restrictions will remain. The clubs have worked unbelievably hard to insure the safety of their players during the course of completing their respective league and championship campaigns. There was little or no disruption to these competitions which is testament of the processes implemented by the clubs. We have lost many loved ones and friends over the past eighteen months from covid. I urge everyone to be careful over the Christmas period and hopefully things will improve early in the new year," said O'Riordan.

He addressed some of the issues that result from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A worrying stat this season is for the second year in row there has been no organised games programme for Primary Schools due to Covid. Hopefully in the Spring we will see the children back on the playing fields. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Schools and Teachers for the continued support for Gaelic Games in the Primary Schools sector," he said.

He also confirmed that former inter-county footballers Garrett Noonan is to take over as the new chairman of the Limerick Post Primary Schools Committee.

"We aim to complete a review of the Post Primary School structures early in the new year. We, acknowledge the invaluable contribution teachers make to Gaelic Games within the county and the various roles they perform on an ongoing basis. We plan to provide additional supports to the Post Primary Schools in 2022 which is hugely important," said the secretary.

"We support the reintroduction of amalgamated schools in Harty and Corn Ní Mhuirí competitions," he added.

The secretary also looked ahead to new season.

"In 2022, the new split season will come into force. The inter-county season will be completed by the end of July. We will see the club football championship commence in July followed by the hurling championship. We will revert back to the pre-Covid structure for all championships in 2022," he confirmed.

"With the advent of lights the U21 hurling and football will probably stay in the Autumn-Winter time of the year. We may bring forward the U19 competitions to the Spring-Summer. The County Leagues will retain the same format as 2020 and will be ran parallel to the National Leagues and inter-county championships."