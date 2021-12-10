Cian Lynch cements place among the greats with his second Hurler of the Year award

CIAN Lynch is the 2021 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year.

The Patrickswell man was confirmed as a two time winner of the prestigious individual award this Friday evening when the PwC All-Star awards were live on RTE One television.

Lynch was nominated along with Limerick team-mates Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes.

Lynch also won this award back in 2018 and now joins join Henry Shefflin (3) as the only player to win the coveted title on more than one occasion.

Cian Lynch on the importance of county and family as he is named Hurler of the Year for a second time #PwCAllStars @RTEOne @RTEplayer #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/L6WGqyXf72 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 10, 2021

In 2018, Lynch became the first ever Limerick PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year since the awards were introduced in 1995. Last year Gearoid Hegarty followed Lynch into the list of winners.

The precursor to the GAA award was the Texaco Hurler of the Year, which Eamonn Grimes won in 1973. The Texaco Hurler of the Year ran from 1958 to 2012. Henry Shefflin (3), and DJ Carey, Brian Whelehan and Brian Corcoran (two each) were the only players to win this award on more than one occasion.

Since the official GAA Hurler of the Year award was initiated in 1995, eight counties have supplied a winner. After tonight, just Kilkenny (10) will have more wins than Limerick, who join Cork, Waterford, Clare and Tipperary on three.