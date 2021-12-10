Limerick hurling star among eight nominees for the RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year award

LIMERICK hurling star Cian Lynch is among the short-list of eight for the RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year award.

Six female stars dominate the list of eight nominees; Rachael Blackmore (Horse Racing), Kellie Harrington (Boxing), Ellen Keane (Paralympian), Leona Maguire (Golf), Katie Taylor (Boxing) and Vikki Wall (Ladies Football), are joined by Jason Smyth (Paralympian) and Limerick hurler Lynch.

The prestigious individual award will be announced live on RTE One television on Saturday, December 18 when Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney present the RTE Sport Awards 2021.

The RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year is selected by a judging panel consisting of Declan McBennett – RTÉ Sport, Group Head of Sport; Denis Walsh – Sports Writer, The Sunday Times; Donagh McGrath - RTÉ Sport, Deputy Head Radio Sports & News; Joanne O'Riordan – Journalist, Irish Times; Kieran Cunningham – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Star; Mary O'Connor - CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport; Mikey Stafford – Editor, RTÉ Sport Output on Digital Platforms; Paula Fahy – RTÉ Sport, Group Resource & Commissions Manager; Ryan McCann - RTÉ Sport Awards, Executive Producer; Sean Blackwell – RTÉ Sport Awards, Programme Editor and Shane McGrath – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Mail & Irish Mail on Sunday.

According to bookmakers, Rachael Blackmore is the odds-on favourite at 2/5 to be crowned the RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year.

Kellie Harrington is also high on the list for the RTE award and has been chalked up as the 9/4 second favourite.

Leona Maguire can be backed at 16/1, ahead of Vikki Wall at 20/1 and Cian Lynch at 25/1.

Other names include Katie Taylor (25/1), Ellen Keane (50/1), and Jason Smyth (50/1).