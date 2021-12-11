Limerick champions Monagea face Kerry opposition in Munster Ladies Football final

MONAGEA go in search of Munster club Ladies Football honours for Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

The county senior champions play Castleisland Desmonds in the Munster intermediate final in Mallow at 3.30.

The west Limerick side are attempting to follow in the footsteps of Athea, who won this title in 2004. Murroe-Boher (2014) and Gerald Griffins (2000) have won provincial junior ladies football honours.

Back on November 14, Monagea won a third Limerick SFC title – winners in 2021, 2018 and 2014 - in their sixth final appearance since their first final in 2014.

Two weeks after that county final win over Ballylanders, Monagea went to Cork and returned with a 2-8 to 0-9 win over Valley Rovers to reach this Saturday's provincial final.

Monagea face a Castleisland club that have won three Munster senior titles (1978, '85, '87) and in 2014 won this Munster intermediate crown.

While this is new terrain for Monagea, the side in green and gold have a wealth of experience across varying levels and codes on the inter-county scene, including Janet Garvey, Catriona Davis, Karen O'Leary, Deborah Murphy, Kate Geary and Yvonne and Grace Lee.

They are managed by Martin O'Sullivan and captained from full back by Yvonne Lee.