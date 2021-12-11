Limerick champions Mungret face Cork's Courcey Rovers in Munster club IHC semi final

MUNGRET GAA club have lofty ambitions to develop state of the art facilities on the western suburbs of Limerick city.

On the field of play, the 2021 Limerick Premier IHC winners have Munster club ambitions - starting this Saturday (1.30) when they play Cork champions Courcey Rovers in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This is a semi final tie - a chance for Mungret to reach Limerick's first Munster club IHC final since 2014.

However, it is October 24 when the men in red were crowned county champions with an emphatic 4-17 to 1-12 final win over Cappamore.

This Saturday afternoon they face a Courcey Rovers side that won the Cork title on November 27.

The men from Ballinspittle and Ballinadee also played in this competition back in 2011 but lost to Ballyduff. The Kerry side progressed to the provincial final where they lost to Effin - the last Limerick winners of this Munster club IHC title.

While it's back to 2011 since Limerick last won this grade, the respective Cork champions have won the last three provincial intermediate club hurling crowns.

This is uncharted waters for a young Mungret side. However, the Liam Cronin managed/coached side have experienced throughout their ranks -captain Cian O'Brien, centre back Patrick Begley, free-taker Liam Lynch, Paul O'Brien, Rory Duff and others have played varying levels and codes with Limerick.

While it's before Halloween since the Mungret county final win, many in their ranks were active in their run of the Limerick Premier U21 hurling semi finals.

Back in 2006, Mungret played in the Munster junior club hurling championship. They beat Kilgarvan of Kerry in the quarter final before losing to Knockshegowna of Tipperary in the semi final.

Today Mungret are bidding to reach a January 8/9 final against Dunhill (Waterford) or Kilmoyley (Kerry).

Tickets for this Saturday afternoon's game can be purchased here