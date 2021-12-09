Search

Two Limerick GAA clubs honoured for their work to promote the Irish language

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick GAA clubs have been honoured for their work to promote the Irish language.

In total across the country 37 clubs have been adjudicated over the last couple of weeks as part of the Joe McDonagh Foundation, a recognition scheme run by Glór na nGael in association with the GAA.

Now Mungret St Pauls GAA and Pallasgreen LGFA are to receive bronze medals.

Limerick club hurling champions turn attentions to the Munster Championship this weekend

Caitríona Nic Seoin, Development Manager with Glór na nGael said that over 189 clubs took part in the scheme this year.

“The active participation of the clubs in this foundation greatly enhances the visibility and use of the Irish language in GAA clubs throughout the country. We are delighted with the enthusiasm we see from clubs wishing to participate in this scheme and that we are seeing the positive impact of their work within the communities," said Caitríona Nic Seoin.

This foundation was named in honor of former GAA President Joe McDonagh.

Further information on the Joe McDonagh Foundation is available at www.glornangael.ie/clg

