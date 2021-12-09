Munster Rugby head coach tight-lipped on his future

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan
MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan is remaining tight lipped about his future with his current contract at the province set to end at the conclusion of this season.
Munster senior coach Stphen Larkham confirmed in recent weeks that he is departing the province next summer and will take over as head coach with the Brumbies.
Head coach van Graan and senior members of the province's coaching team are understood to gave been offered a two-year contract extension by Munster earlier this year.
However, asked about his future at the province's media briefing ahead of Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup opener with Wasps, Van Graan said: “As I’ve stated earlier in the season I’m never going to get into any contract discussions or speculation over the media so until there’s a decision about my future, I’m not going to speculate anything.”
Van Graan described Stephen Larkham as a 'world class coach.'
“Steve is a world-class coach. He’s such a fantastic man and so well respected within the group of coaches, of staff and of players. He’s made a massive difference and he will continue to do so until the end of the season.
“He’s given his reasons and we are completely behind him in that and we wish him the very best for the future."
