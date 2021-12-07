Limerick club hurling champions turn attentions to the Munster Championship this weekend

THREE Limerick club hurling champions are in Munster Championship action this weekend.

TUS Gaelic Grounds hosts the Limerick senior champions Kilmallock and Premier IHC winners Mungret, while junior champions Caherline are on their travels to Cork.

The Tony Considine managed Kilmallock will be on television on Sunday - live on TG4 at 1.15.

The south Limerick side face Cork champions Midleton in the provincial semi final.

Kilmallock will be attempting to reach a January final against Ballygunner or Loughmore-Castleiney.

Also on Sunday, Caherline are also in semi final action.

The east Limerick side play Ballygiblin in Kildorrery at 1.30.

The men in blue and white will hope to reach a final against Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) or Ogonelloe (Clare).

On Saturday, Mungret play Courcey Rovers in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.30pm in the Munster club IHC semi final.

They will hope to reach a final in the New Year against Dunhill (Waterford) or Kilmoyley (Kerry).

Elsewhere, this weekend, Limerick champions Monagea are in action in the Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Final. The west Limerick side play Castleisland in Mallow at 2.30 on Saturday.

Back in Limerick there is a U21 county final. On Friday is the Limerick U21 Premier Football Final between Fr Caseys and Galbally in Mick Neville Park at 8pm.

Also in Limerick this weekend, there is a Limerick Junior B Camogie Final on Saturday when Doon play double-chasing St Ailbes in Cappamore at 2.30.