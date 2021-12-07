Limerick hockey player key member of Ireland U21 squad for Spanish tournament

A HIGHLY-RATED Limerick hockey player is a member of the Irish Under-21 women’s team which is participating at a Four Nations tournament which is taking place in Spain this week.

Anna Horan, of Catholic Institute Hockey Club and Mary Immaculate College, is a key members of the Ireland U21 squad which is competing in the tournament in Valencia which runs from tomorrow Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Horan has enjoyed a whirlwind return to Ireland after a season in the United States’ NCAA system.

Horan has helped Catholic Institute to achieve their highest ever position in the EY Hockey League.

The Ireland side was initially due to take part in the now postponed Junior World Cup in South Africa this month. However, that event was put on hold on the eve of departure due to the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

This week's tournament will offer a top class development opportunity with Ireland set to face Spain, the Netherlands and England – all sides who were also due to be in Potchefstroom.

Ireland start their tournament tomorrow, Wednesday against their Spanish hosts before meeting the Dutch a day later. On Saturday, December 11 they will meet England before playing in either the final or a third/fourth place playoff game.

Under-21 Four Nations (Valencia, Spain; December 8-12

Holly Micklem (GK, Old Alex/Trinity College)

Gemma Ferguson (Ulster Elks/UUJ)

KJ Marshall (UCD/University College Dublin)

Caitlin Sherin (Loreto/Dublin City University) Co-Captain

Emma Paul (UCD/University College Dublin)

Sarah McAuley (UCD/University College Dublin)

Ellen Reid (Loughborough Students, Eng/University of Loughborough)

Caoimhe Perdue (UCC/University College Cork), Co-Captain

Anna Horan (Catholic Institute/Mary Immaculate College)

Siofra Murdoch (Harvard, USA/Harvard University)

Christina Hamill (Loreto/Technical University Dublin)

Amy Elliott (UCD/University College Dublin)

Lisa Mulcahy (Loreto/University College Dublin)

Sophia Cole (UCD/University College Dublin)

Charlotte Beggs (Ulster Elks/University of Ulster Jordanstown)

Siofra O’Brien (Loreto/Technical University Dublin)

Nadia Benallal (Beeston, Eng/Nottingham Trent University)

Rachel Kelly (UCD/University College Dublin)

Yasmin Pratt (Loreto/IT Carlow)

Aoife Taaffe (Loreto/University College Dublin)

Match schedule (all at Valencia, Spain; times local)

Wednesday, December 8: Netherlands v England, 4pm; Spain v Ireland, 6pm

Thursday, December 9: Netherlands v Ireland, 4pm; Spain v England, 6pm

Saturday, December 11: England v Ireland, 11am; Spain v Netherlands, 1pm

Sunday, December 12: Classification matches