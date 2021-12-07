Best Fans' Pictures as Newcastle West host The Nire in Munster club SFC

NEWCASTLE WEST defeated Waterford's The Nire in the quarter final of the Munster club senior football championship on Saturday afternoon last.
In front of a large and vocal home crowd in Newcastle West, the Limerick SFC winners secured a 0-8 to 0-6 win over The Nire.
The Jimmy Lee managed side now advance to a December 19 Munster club senior football semi-final meeting with Kerry champions Austin Stacks in Austin Stack Park Tralee at 1.30.
Newcastle West became the first Limerick team to win in the Munster club SFC since 2008 with last weekend's win over The Nire.
Brendan Gleeson was the photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Newcastle West on Saturday last.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.