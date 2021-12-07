Limerick junior soccer team-mates in opposition at Irish international level

FAIRVIEW Rangers team-mates Conor Coughlan and Stephen Bradley have received international call-ups.

Both are for different affiliate sides and the duo are now to play against each other in a friendly this Wednesday December 7 when the Ireland Amateurs play the Ireland College & Universities in the Home Farm FC grounds in Dublin's Whitehall.

Stephen Bradley is part of the Ireland Amateur squad, while Conor Coughlan is selected in the Ireland Colleges & Universities squad.

Also part of the Ireland Colleges & Universities squad is Treaty Utd attacker William Armshaw. Both Armshaw and Coughlan attend TUS Midwest.

In what is a first outing for either of the affiliate sides since 2019, the friendly game will serve as a test for both teams as they look ahead to more matches in 2022.

"It’s great to get back. The amateur game is huge in this country and the standard is very high and it’s an opportunity for the players to put on the green jersey and play," said Ireland Amateurs manager Gerry Davis.

“I expect a mix of League of Ireland and amateur players from Greg’s team and I expect a tight game as we’re both bringing in new groups of players. We still want to go out and get a good result. The qualifiers for the UEFA Regions' Cup are later next year and this is the first step towards building towards that," said Davis.

Greg Yelverton is manager of Ireland C&U side.

“It may be a friendly but it will be competitive. Gerry (Davis) will have their side very well organised and I expect a tough game. It’s an opportunity for players playing at third level to represent their country and so I anticipate players from both sides will be going out there looking to impress," said Yelverton.

Ireland Amateur squad

Goalkeepers: Gary Cunningham (Westport United), Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount AFC).

Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount AFC), Glen Daly (Malahide United), John Gerard McLoughlin (Glengad United), Shane Maloney (Lucan United), Oisin McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Chris Smith (St. Michael’s AFC).

Midfielders: Stephen Bradley (Fairview Rangers), Liam Brady (St Mochtas), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount AFC), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney FC), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael’s AFC), Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney FC), Shane Ryan (St. Michael’s AFC).

Forwards: Luke Casey (Rockmount AFC), John Hannifin (Mervue United), Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond Celtic), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount AFC), Shane Stritch (Edenderry Town).

Ireland Colleges & Universities squad

Goalkeepers: Jimmy Corcoran (IT Carlow), Colin McCabe (TU Dublin).

Defenders: Naythan Coleman (IT Carlow), Daniel Dobbin (TU Dublin), Peter Maguire (IT Sligo), John Tamen (Waterford Institute of Technology), Darryl Walsh (Waterford Institute of Technology) Evan Weir (Maynooth University).

Midfielders: James Clarke (Maynooth University), Conor Coughlan (TUS Midwest), Darragh Crowley (University College Cork), Anto Dolan (IT Carlow), Daniel McKenna (TU Dublin).

Forwards: William Armshaw (TUS Midwest), Aaron Dobbs (TU Dublin), Conor Drinan (Munster Technological University), Gary Gannon (IT Sligo), Cillian Heaney (IT Carlow).