Paddy O'Loughlin return boosts Kilmallock for Munster club hurling tie with Midleton

LIMERICK'S 2020 All-Ireland SHC winner Paddy O'Loughlin has returned to action with Kilmallock ahead of Sunday's Munster club SHC semi final.

O'Loughlin hasn't played a competitive fixture since he was introduced as a substitute by John Kiely in Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win over Waterford in December 2020.

Ahead of the 2021 season, the inter-county manager confirmed that O’Loughlin had 'withdrawn for personal reasons for a while'.

The defender didn't return to the Limerick camp during the season gone-by, nor was he part of the Kilmallock panel that won the Limerick SHC title in October.

However, O'Loughlin has since joined up with the Tony Considine managed club side, which is captained by Paddy's brother Philip.

Paddy O'Loughlin has played in a number of recent challenge games with the Limerick county champions and will be ready for selection in Sunday's Munster club SHC semi final against Midleton in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in game that will be live on TG4 at 1.15.

O'Loughlin joined the Limerick senior hurling panel after the break through season of 2018 and across the next two seasons, he won two Munster SHC titles, two Allianz League titles and an All-Ireland before opting out for 2021.

On top of the return of O'Loughlin, it is understood that the Tony Considine managed and Rory Gantley coached Kilmallock have a fully fit panel to select from for the clash with Midleton.