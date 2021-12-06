Search

06 Dec 2021

Limited edition 1973 Limerick hurling number plate to benefit players training fund

Limerick

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A NEW commemorative number plate to honour Limerick's 1973 All-Ireland hurling victory has been launched.

Proceeds from sales of the new retro sign will go to the Limerick players training fund.

The limited edition pre-Christmas production will total just 1000 signs.

WATCH: Jack Ryan lauds ‘major achievement' as Doon claim hat-trick of Limerick U21 hurling wins

Each sign will cost €5 and go on sale from this Friday December 10 in 14 retail outlets.

Castletroy - Chawkes Centra

Dooradoyle - Fitzgeralds Spar

Raheen - Ryans Centra

Patrickswell - McDermotts Gala

Croom - Brodericks Spar

Ballingarry - O'Gradys Spar

Askeaton - Morans Hardware

Newcastle West - Adrenalin Sports

Abbeyfeale - Siopa Milseán

Tipp Town - O'Rahelly's Sports

Bruff - Nagles EuroSpar

Oola - O'Donovans Londis

Kilfinane - Murphys Garage

Ballyneety - Elm Court Service Station

