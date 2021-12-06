Limited edition 1973 Limerick hurling number plate to benefit players training fund

A NEW commemorative number plate to honour Limerick's 1973 All-Ireland hurling victory has been launched.
Proceeds from sales of the new retro sign will go to the Limerick players training fund.
The limited edition pre-Christmas production will total just 1000 signs.
Each sign will cost €5 and go on sale from this Friday December 10 in 14 retail outlets.
Castletroy - Chawkes Centra
Dooradoyle - Fitzgeralds Spar
Raheen - Ryans Centra
Patrickswell - McDermotts Gala
Croom - Brodericks Spar
Ballingarry - O'Gradys Spar
Askeaton - Morans Hardware
Newcastle West - Adrenalin Sports
Abbeyfeale - Siopa Milseán
Tipp Town - O'Rahelly's Sports
Bruff - Nagles EuroSpar
Oola - O'Donovans Londis
Kilfinane - Murphys Garage
Ballyneety - Elm Court Service Station
Pat Daly, CEO, Limerick City and County Council; Professor Kerstin Mey, President of UL and Mayor Daniel Butler | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
