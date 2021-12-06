Best Fans' Pictures as Young Munster host Garryowen in the All-Ireland League

A BUMPER attendance braved the biting cold to watch Saturday evening's Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A derby meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.
The Limerick derby ended in a 20-16 victory for Munsters', a result which has seen the Greenfields side remain in the play-off positions in Division 1A nearing the mid-point of the regular season.
Garryowen, who have dropped to sixth spot in the top flight table, had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from the contest, despite launching a strong second half comeback.
Both sides face their final AIL fixture the Christmas break this Saturday. While Munsters' face a trip to Belfield to take on UCD, Garryowen will host table toppers at Dooradoyle.
Kieran Ryan-Benson was the photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Saturday evening's game.
