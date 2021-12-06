Search

06 Dec 2021

Best Fans' Pictures as Young Munster host Garryowen in the All-Ireland League

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

A BUMPER attendance braved the biting cold to watch Saturday evening's Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A derby meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.

The Limerick derby ended in a 20-16 victory for Munsters', a result which has seen the Greenfields side remain in the play-off positions in Division 1A nearing the mid-point of the regular season.

Garryowen, who have dropped to sixth spot in the top flight table, had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from the contest, despite launching a strong second half comeback.

Both sides face their final AIL fixture the Christmas break this Saturday. While Munsters' face a trip to Belfield to take on UCD, Garryowen will host table toppers at Dooradoyle.

Kieran Ryan-Benson was the photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Saturday evening's game.

Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media