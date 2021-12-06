Boylesports to sponsor four races at Limerick Christmas Festival

BoyleSports are to sponsor a race on each of the four days of this month’s Christmas Racing Festival at Limerick Racecourse.

The deal means the bookmaker are the new sponsors of the BoyleSports Faugheen Grade 1 Novice Chase on St Stephen’s Day, the BoyleSports Bumper on December 27, the BoyleSports Dawn Run Grade 2 Mares Novice Chase on December 28 and the BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Grade 2 Hurdle on December 29.

The BoyleSports Faugheen Grade 1 Novice Chase is the feature race of the four-day festival at Greenmount Park and is run over a distance of 2 miles and 3½ furlongs. Since being upgraded to Grade 1 status the race has been won by Hardline, Faugheen & Colreevy.

Mark Kemp, Chief Executive for BoyleSports, welcomed the deal, saying: “We are delighted to further enhance our commitment to Horse Racing in Ireland by supporting races on every day of the Christmas Festival at Limerick. It’s an exciting and top quality time on the Irish racing calendar.

"There have been some fantastic winners of these races over the years and we are looking forward to more distinguished winners on what promises to be a thrilling four days of action.”

Patrick O’Callaghan, General Manager of Limerick Racecourse, commented, “We are delighted to welcome BoyleSports as sponsors at this year’s Christmas Festival. BoyleSports have been confirmed as sponsor of the BoyleSports Faugheen Grade 1 Novice Chase on St. Stephen’s Day, the BoyleSports Bumper on Day 2, the BoyleSports Dawn Run Grade 2 Mares Novice Chase on Day 3 and the BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Grade 2 Hurdle on Day 4.

"These Graded races have always been distinctive races with notable winners in recent years and will be shown live on RTE once again. We look forward to working with the BoyleSports team and making this a very successful partnership.”