Talented Limerick winger departs Derry City

EXCITING Limerick winger Will Fitzgerald has departed SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Derry City, the club confirmed this Monday morning.

Twenty two-year-old Fitzgerald, from Raheen, had spent the 2021 season playing with the Brandywell club. He joined the Candystripes from Waterford FC on a 12-month contract at the start of this year.

The highly rated winger made 35 appearances in all in 2021 for Derry- 18 of those from the bench- and although he didn’t score competitively for Derry, he led the way in ‘assists’ with seven.

Derry City Manager Ruaidhri Higgins said- “On behalf of everyone at Derry City I want to thank Will for his contribution this season and wish him well for the future.”

Fitzgerald joined Waterford FC in July 2019, having enjoyed an impressive season with Limerick in the Premier Division in 2018.

Although the league campaign ultimately ended in bitter disappointment for the ‘Blues’ with their relegation back into the First Division, Fitzgerald’s fine run of form didn’t go un-noticed with now Rep of Ireland senior manager Stephen Kenny, who called him into his Rep of Ireland U21 home-based squad.

Fitzgerald, who played his schoolboy football with Mungret Regional, went on represent the Limerick District Schoolboy League at Kennedy Cup level, under the management of Jason O’Connor.

He later played League of Ireland U17 football with Mervue United, in Galway, before coming to Limerick FC in January 2016.

Then Blues boss ​Neil McDonald handed winger Fitzgerald his league debut in their Premier Division fixture with Drogheda Utd at the Markets Field in October 2017, with his first team bow coming in a FAI Cup last 16 victory over Finn Harps earlier in the season.