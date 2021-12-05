Search

05 Dec 2021

Kildimo-Pallaskenry carry Limerick hopes into Clare for Munster club football clash

Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Dylan Corrigan, Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY carry the Limerick flag in the Munster club intermediate football championship this Sunday.

This December 5 the Limerick IFC winners play Corofin at 1pm in the club ground of the Clare side in the provincial quarter final.

If they overcome Corofin, they would play Cork’s Kanturk or Newmarket in the semi final.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry won the Limerick JBFC in 2014 and played in the Knockaderry organised provincial Junior ‘B’ competition – beating the Cork and Tipperary champions to reach a final, where Kerry’s Valencia proved too strong.

In 2018, they played in the Munster club JAFC – losing to Cork’s Dromtarriffe 2-10 to 1-7 in Mallow.

So three football titles in three different grades in eight seasons for the men in blue and white and six players started all three finals against Ballybricken-Bohermore (JBFC), Cappamore (JAFC) and Rathkeale (IFC) – Peter Nash, Tony McCarthy, Mossy Sheehan, Barry Walsh, Brian Howard and Darragh Deegan.

This experience will be key against Corofin.

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry county final win was on October 28, while Corofin won the Clare IFC title on November 6.

They were also intermediate champions in 2015 and remained senior until 2019. 

They have key players in Jamie Malone, Gearoid Cahill, Damien O’Loughlin and Cillian McGroary.

Tickets for this match in Corofin must be purchased in advance and there will be no ticket sales at the venue.

Buy tickets here

