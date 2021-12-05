Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Munster Masters, Senior and Juvenile Relays Cross Country

THE Clarecastle course is relatively flat and conditions were good, but still heavy in places which served to slow athletes down.

Bilboa’s John Kinsella led until 800 metres from the finish when previous winner John Harty of East Cork stormed past taking victory in a time of 23:17 to Kinsella’s 23:31 . He was followed not far behind by Aogán MacDomhnaill of West Limerick in 11th overall and 3rd M35 in 25:31.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was 19th and 3rd M45 in 25:38 with Clubmates Paul Fitzgerald 20th in 26:02 and Thomas Shanahan 22nd in 26:04 and Derek Kiely 28th in 26:23. Thanks to these athletes Limerick finished with a total of 102 points and were second in the M35 County standings thus taking the Silver medal. Well done.

Elsewhere in the team standings Limerick AC were 3rd M35 with West Limerick 4th. Limerick was the 2nd placed M45 County. West Limerick was the 2nd M50 Team.

Other Limerick finishers included Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) 32nd in 26:47, Gerard Guina (West Limerick) 35th in 26:58, clubmates David Hanlon 36th in 27:01, Mark Lenihan 52nd in 27:59 and Colum McCarthy 58th in 28:27.

Also taking part - Liam Lynch and Neil O’Connell (Limerick AC), Willie O’Donoghue (Moreabbey Milers), PJ Carey (Kilmallock AC), Tony McMahon (Kilmallock A.C) who was 3rd M60 in 75th 29:34, Kevin O’Donoghue, Noel Fitzgerald, Martin Lyons, George O’Sullivan, Con Mulcahy (all West Limerick)

Tom Madden of the Country Club AC, who ran with Limerick AC and Redgate earlier in his career, took Gold in the M70. In the Women’s race the sole Limerick representative was Carmel Mac Domhnaill who finished 2nd F65 as well as 41st overall.

Juvenile Relays

At U10 a Limerick AC boys team of Killian Coman, Rian Kiely Keogan, Christopher Cannon and Myles Anderson took the Bronze medal.

Also at U10 a Limerick AC Girls U10 Team featuring Crea Moore, Zara Coman, Tabitha Carroll and Abi Hannafin were 8th from a field of 20. At U12 Limerick AC took the Bronze medal and their team included John Farrell, Marcel Flak, Darragh Whelan and Oisín Jennings. At U12 Tiyaa Coughlan, Fay Moore, Ciara McCarthy and Ava Murray were 12th for Limerick AC.

At U14, Rosie Hickey, Orlaith Grimes, Emily Murphy, Aimee Whelan Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) helped Limerick AC to 5th.

Community Games

The Community games Cross country and Mixed distance relays took place in a cold dry Navan last Saturday evening. Limerick were represented in U12 boys and girls.

The mixed U12 team came home with the gold while both girls and boys teams competed strongly. The U14 boys relay took bronze in a very tight finish.



Parkrun

Dermot Kearns on his first ever Parkrun (17:19) and Susan Murnane (20:26) were first finishers at UL.

Mike Neville (17:18) and Lisa Shine (23:42) best at Mungret while Ronan Crowley (22:17) and Orla Cusack (24:00) were fastest in Newcastle West.

Fixtures

The Border Half Marathon takes place next Sunday in Corbally and Clonlara, starting at 11am.