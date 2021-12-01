Fairview Rangers to host Shamrock Rovers at The Fairgreen

The impressive new floodlights at The Fairgreen Picture: Fairview Rangers Twitter
FAIRVIEW Rangers will officially open their new grounds at the start of next year with a glamour fixture against SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.
Shamrock Rovers will face Fairview at The Fairgreen in an attractive fixture on Saturday, January 15 at 5.30pm. The game will launch the official turning on of Fairview's new floodlights.
Tickets for the game will on sale from next week. Tickets are piced at €10 for adults €10 and €5 for children/U12s.
We are delighted to announce that League of Ireland Champions @ShamrockRovers will come to the Fairgreen early next year to officially open the new grounds.— Fairview Rangers AFC (@AfcFairview) November 30, 2021
See below for more details
pic.twitter.com/fvezi93xd9
