03 Dec 2021

Limerick Tug Of War Championships to take place on Sunday

Limerick Tug Of War Championships to take place on Sunday

The Mulcair Ladies Tug Of War team

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

THE inaugural Limerick Tug of War Championships 2021 will take place at Garryowen Rugby Club on Sunday December 5.

The championships will comprise eight teams from both Limerick county and city.  The competition is hosted by Mulcair Tug Of War club, based in Dromkeen. 

Club Chairman, Wayne Cowie said "It's great to see so many new people getting involved in Tug Of War. This is what we need to continue to develop our sport at local and national level. It is one of the most inclusive sports in Ireland today, irrespective of age or gender.

"Come along, we have a place for everyone."

Spectators are welcome to attend this outdoor event, with the action getting underway at 3pm. A raffle will also be held during the day to raise much needed club funds.

The outdoor, free event promises lots of exciting action as men and women's teams battle it out on the rope for the top prize.

It will be completely Covid-19 regulation compliant ,and will be a great opportunity to check out live competition and discover more about getting involved in this competitive sport - suitable for all.

