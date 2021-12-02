Top two sides face-off in Limerick District League Premier Division

LIMERICK DL’s representative side welcome their Cork counterparts to Jackman Park on Saturday at 5.00pm in Jackman Park in the Youth Inter League. The results in the opening games of the group mean this a must win game for Dean Lillis’ side.

Limerick took on Clare last weekend and fought back from 3-1 down to finish all square and earn a point.

However, Cork had already posted a 6-0 win over the Clare lads so, with just one side emerging from the group, a win is required for Limerick.

Following is the panel of players who will carry Limerick’s hopes: Ryan Manning, Diarmuid Grimes, Jack Horan, Justin Dumitru, Richkov Boevi. Gavin Mellerick, Marcus Hogan, Leon Kirrane, Cian Specht, Cillian Scully, Michael Curran, Subs; Gavin Carrig, Cameron Fleming, Willie Casey, Jamie Hogan, Stephen Madden, Dion Curtin, Max Stone

In the Premier League the big game on Sunday afternoon pits second v first when Fairview Rgs host Pike Rvs.

We could well be in line for a thriller with the array of talent on offer but as is often the case these two sides are inclined to cancel each other out. Both teams are in prolific form, with Pike boasting the League’s top scorer, Conor Layng.

On the opposite side, Conor Coughlan is in superb form. His omission from the recently named Irish squad is hard to understand but his turn will surely come. A 2pm kick off should ensure a bumper crowd.

With the first two battling it out, third placed Aisling Annacotty will be hoping to benefit when they travel to Nenagh AFC.

Aisling Annacotty’s last outing saw them struggle somewhat in their win over Mungret Reg but they will have had time to iron out any problems. Nenagh will be no pushover so Aisling need to be focused.

Two sides looking to move up the table are Coonagh, and Prospect Priory and they meet in Cals Park on Sunday. Prospect, on the back of and FAI defeat last weekend, will be keen for an immediate bounce back. Coonagh still have hopes of making the top six.

Another side in dire need of points are Geraldines. They will get no favours from Janesboro when the sides cross on Sunday.

The Premier A O’Halloran Cup kicks off on Sunday. Moyross and Aisling Ann B will be a hard-fought affair while Carew Park will carry the favourites tag in their game at home to Cappamore.

In the Premier A League, Charleville will go joint top of the table if they can beat Newport at the Cork venue.

In Division 1A League, Star Rvs focus is now on the League as they look to win promotion. They visit Castle Rvs in what is sure to be a tough game.

Summerville Rvs take on an in-form Knockainey side in the same League.

Division 2A League leaders Janesboro make the short trip across the tracks to take on Hyde Rgs B.

Aisling Annacotty D are the new leaders in Division 2B League, and they can build on that lead if they beat Dromore on Sunday.

Newport C will be looking to keep pace when they take on neighbours Lisnagry.

Division 3A League leaders Pike Rvs B visit an improving Mungret side while Croom, who are finding good form, visit Summerville Rvs B,

The top two in Division 3B are in action when Ballynanty Rvs B host Newtown Rgs B and Herbertstown B visit Corbally Utd C.