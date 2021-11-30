Limerick's William O'Connor learns PDC World Championship draw at 'Ally Pally'

LIMERICK man William O'Connor has learned his first round draw for the 2021/22 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship which begins at the Alexandra Palace in London in the middle of December.

Cappamore man O'Connor has been drawn against American Danny Lauby in the opening round of the prestigious event which runs from December 15 through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a totoal prizefund of stg£2.5 million.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, reached the second round of the 2020/2021 World Championship before losing out narrowly 3-2 to Daryl Gurney, of Northern Ireland, in a deciding set.

World ranked number 42 O'Connor had earlier defeated Niels Zonneveld, of the Netherlands, in the opening round of the tournament which is televised live on Sky Sports.

Should O'Connor reach the second round of the World Darts Championships, he will face 24 seed Glen Durrant, of England.

Middlesbrough native Durrant is a three-time BDO world champion.

Limerick man William O'Connor reached the last 16 of the stg£500,000 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals last weekend with two thrilling wins at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

O'Connor defeated world number 12 Krzysztof Ratajski, of Poland, 6-4 to advance to the third round where he lost out to top seed Jose De Sousa.

The Limerick arrowsmith defied no fewer than 10 x 180 throws from England's Chris Dobey to steal a 6-5 victory in their opening round contest on Friday night.

William O'Connor's first round 2021/22 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship opponent Danny Lauby finished top of the CDC US Tour Final Standings, securing him a return to Alexandra Palace where he made his debut in December 2020, narrowly losing 3-2 to Ryan Searle.

The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship will feature the top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit, the next highest 32 ranked players from the ProTour Order of Merit, plus a further 32 International Qualifiers.

The 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship takes place from December 15 to January 3 at London’s Alexandra Palace and will feature 96 battling it out for £2.5 million in prize money and the Sid Waddell Trophy.

2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship

Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(1) Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse/Lihao Wen

(32) Kim Huybrechts v Steve Beaton/Fallon Sherrock

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/Jeff Smith

(17) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena/Boris Koltsov

(8) Jonny Clayton v Keane Barry/Royden Lam

(25) Gabriel Clemens v Lewy Williams/Toyokazu Shibata

(9) Michael Smith v Ron Meulenkamp/Lisa Ashton

(24) Glen Durrant v William O’Connor/Danny Lauby

(4) James Wade v Maik Kuivenhoven/Ky Smith

(29) Vincent van der Voort v Adam Hunt/Boris Krcmar

(13) Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts/Jim Williams

(20) Simon Whitlock v Martijn Kleermaker/John Michael

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Martin Schindler

(28) Devon Petersen v Jamie Hughes/Raymond Smith

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon/Madars Razma

(21) Mervyn King v Ryan Joyce/Roman Benecky

(2) Peter Wright v Ryan Meikle/Fabian Schmutzler

(31) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/James Wilson

(15) Ryan Searle v William Borland/Bradley Brooks

(18) Danny Noppert v Jason Heaver/Juan Francisco Rodriguez

(7) Jose de Sousa v Jason Lowe/Daniel Larsson

(26) Mensur Suljovic v Alan Soutar/Diogo Portela

(10) Nathan Aspinall v Joe Murnan/Paul Lim

(23) Brendan Dolan v Callan Rydz/Yuki Yamada

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Chas Barstow/John Norman Jnr

(30) Chris Dobey v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Ben Robb

(14) Dave Chisnall v Darius Labanauskas/Charles Losper

(19) Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Nick Kenny

(6) Gary Anderson v Adrian Lewis/Matt Campbell

(27) Ian White v Scott Mitchell/Chris Landman

(11) Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld/Lourence Ilagan

(22) Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans/Nitin Kumar