Three Limerick sides advance in dramatic day of FAI Junior Cup action

FAI JUNIOR CUP:

Carrigaline 2 Fairview Rangers 4 (aet)

FAI Junior Cup holders, Fairview Rgs had to pull out all the stops not to relinquish their grip on the trophy, when they travelled to Carrigaline on Saturday evening.

The Cork side led twice but, on both occasions, Fairview showed their stature by fighting their way back into the tie. Conor Coughlan was again superb and he marked the game with a memorable hat trick.

The opening 45 minutes saw Fairview on top but up against a very organised home defence. AJ Moloney was over with two good chances while hit the post with the visitor’s best effort.

The second half was a much livelier affair. With Fairview pressing, Carrigaline had a quick breakaway when Rob O’Mahoney broke the deadlock.

Fairview did not panic and they were back on level terms shortly after when Aaron Savage picked out Coughlan who lobbed ‘keeper Jason McDonnell.

The game reverted to Fairview continuing to press but they were caught again when

Stephen Barry scored with just seven minutes remaining.

It looked like the holders were on the way out until AJ O’Connor flicked on and Coughlan lashed to the net to scenes of wild delight from the travelling Fairview fans.

Extra time followed and the Limerick side took charge. They took the lead for the first time when James Fitzgerald’s corner kick ended in the net with the help of a deflection.

The icing on the cake saw Coughlan complete his hat trick when he rounded the keeper to tuck the ball home.



Kingscourt Harps 0 Regional Utd 8

Regional Utd coasted to victory on their long trip to Cavan, beating Kingscourt Harps by eight goals.

The home side found the Limerick team much too strong and they conceded within five minutes when Evan O’Connor put Jack Arra in to finish.

Regional added a second before the break when Evan O’Connor scored from a rebound after his initial effort was saved.

On the restart, Regional ran riot. Evan O’Connor scored again and the home challenge dissipated.

O’Connor marked his man of the match performance by completing his hat trick, Willie Griffin scored a brace and John McDonagh popped up with his first goal for the A team.





Tolka Rovers 2 Prospect Priory 1 (aet)

Prospect Priory succumbed to an extra time goal when they bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup at the hands of Tolka Rovers on Saturday.

Wayne Colbert’s side will be bitterly disappointed as they had plenty of chances to add to their first half lead but failed to convert them to goals. The closest they came was when the in-form Dylan Kelly Higgins beat the keeper but watched his effort strike the post.

Prospect broke the deadlock midway through the second half. Tyrique Leamy was the Prospect scorer, finishing after being played through by Eric Carr and things looked rosy.

However, the Dubliners levelled the tie on 83 minutes when Joey McDonnell took advantage of a mix up in the Prospect rearguard.

Extra time was evenly contested until the home side were awarded a penalty and Prospect were reduced to ten men. McDonnell converted the spot kick with his second of the day to seal the win.





Dunbar Celtic 0 Pike Rovers 6

Pike Rvs turned in a most impressive display in Cork on Saturday afternoon when they overran local side Dunbar Celtic, hitting six goals without reply.

Pike were on top throughout and once they got their opener it was only a case of how many they would chalk up.

That goal came about when Steve McGann put Conor Layng free with a ball over the top and the League’s top scorer kept his composure to break the deadlock.

Just before the break Layng scored again after superb work by McGann and Ger Barry.

Pike were out of the traps quickly in the second half as Aaron Murphy scored a quick brace to make it 4-0 to the visitors.

Murphy was upended in the area and took the spot kick himself to complete his hat trick.

Not to be outdone, Layng also claimed a hat trick when he completed the scoring, again from a spot kick.

Two more Limerick clubs, Star Rovers and Ballynanty Rovers, are in FAI Junior Cup action this Sunday afternoon.