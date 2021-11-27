Limerick's William O'Connor powers into last 16 at Players Championship

Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor
LIMERICK man William O'Connor booked his place in the last 16 stage of the stg£500,000 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals with a thrilling second round win on Saturday afternoon at Butlin's Minehead Resort.
Cappamore man O'Connor O'Connor defeated world number 12 Krzysztof Ratajski, of Poland, 6-4 to book his place in Saturday evening's third round.
O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, defied no fewer than 10 x 180 throws from England's Chris Dobey to steal a 6-5 victory in their opening round contest on Friday night.
The Limerick man will now face top seed Jose De Sousa in his third round match on Saturday night.
Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ranking of 42. The Stage 1 action from the championships is live on ITV4.
Not his finest performance but William O'Connor wont care as he beats Krzysztof Ratajski to reach the Last 16 in Minehead.
The Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals sees the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for £500,000 in prize money.
The tournament then concludes on tomorrow Sunday November 28, with the afternoon's quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.
Saturday Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Third Round
Main Stage
Peter Wright v v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Gerwyn Price v Brendan Dolan
Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries
Stage Two
Ryan Searle v Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney v James Wade
Jose de Sousa v William O'Connor
Vincent van der Voort v v Dimitri Van den Bergh
