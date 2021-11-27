Search

27 Nov 2021

Limerick's William O'Connor powers into last 16 at Players Championship

Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man William O'Connor booked his place in the last 16 stage of the stg£500,000 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals with a thrilling second round win on Saturday afternoon at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Cappamore man O'Connor O'Connor defeated world number 12 Krzysztof Ratajski, of Poland, 6-4 to book his place in Saturday evening's third round.

O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, defied no fewer than 10 x 180 throws from England's Chris Dobey to steal a 6-5 victory in their opening round contest on Friday night.

The Limerick man will now face top seed Jose De Sousa in his third round match on Saturday night.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ranking of 42. The Stage 1 action from the championships is live on ITV4.

The Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals sees the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for £500,000 in prize money.

The tournament then concludes on tomorrow Sunday November 28, with the afternoon's quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Saturday Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Third Round
Main Stage
Peter Wright v v Damon Heta 
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Gerwyn Price v Brendan Dolan
Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries 

Stage Two
Ryan Searle v Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney v James Wade
Jose de Sousa v William O'Connor
Vincent van der Voort v v Dimitri Van den Bergh

