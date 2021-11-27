Club Limerick GAA Draw Results for November

The Club Limerick GAA Draw for November has taken place
THE November Club Limerick Draw has been made and the results are revealed below.
Congratulations to all the winners.
The winner of 1st Prize of €10,000 is Breda O'Brien of Gerald Griffins GAA, while the winner of the Exclusive Star Prize is Paschal O'Grady, of Oola GAA, which is a €500 Voucher for Smyths Toys.
The December draw will take place on Saturday, December 11 to ensure winners will receive their prizes just in time for Christmas.
