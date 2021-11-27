Munster Rugby issue update from South Africa after Covid-19 forces postponements

MUNSTER Rugby have revealed the province is continuing to work tirelessly on travel plans to get their touring party back home to Ireland from South Africa.

Munster's scheduled Round 6 and 7 United Rugby Championship fixtures set to take place in South Africa over the next two weekends were postponed on Friday due to the sudden developments connected with the new Covid-19 variant (B.1.1.529) that have immediately placed South Africa on the UK and EU travel red lists.

In an update issued on their website this Saturday, Munster Rugby say that the province continues to work tirelessly on travel plans for getting the touring party back to Ireland as soon as possible.

Based in Loftus Park the touring group of 34 players and 14 staff are remaining within the hotel environment waiting on further developments.

The training week was well spent at the nearby Affies High School with the squad having the gym, pitch, and meeting room facilities to themselves.

The Munster Rugby update continued: "While it was an enjoyable and productive week in the build-up to what would have been today’s game against the Vodacom Bulls the focus has now switched to ensuring the squad’s return to Ireland.

"A special note of thanks to Protea Hotel Operations Manager Greg Sparke and his staff for the fantastic care and service provided during the week. The squad are also grateful for the services of Team Liaison Warren Morris who has been working with the squad for the tour."

Commenting on the situation Head of Medical Jamie Kearns noted, “We were really looking forward to this URC encounter especially given Johann’s relationship with the club. Overall, the week has gone smoothly with everyone in high spirits.

“We are disappointed not to be playing today, but we are all too aware of the ever-changing world of Covid-19 and the danger it represents, and our priority is the health and wellbeing of the group.

“After receiving negative PCR test results, we continue to follow Covid protocols, restrict our movements and remain within our bubble as the work continues in the background on getting the touring party back to Ireland.”