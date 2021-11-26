McMahon retains Limerick intermediate snooker title with dramatic final frame win

LIMERICK man Kevin McMahon retained the Limerick Intermediate Snooker Championship title with an exciting victory in this year's final played in Rathkeale.

Defending champion McMahon edged past Cyril Hogan 4-3 in a dramatic decider.

Hogan made a lightning fast start in the best of seven frame final by taking the first three frames with stylish potting.

However, McMahon showed in resilience in frame four to pull one back

Winning the next two frames McMahon levelled the final, 3-3, to send it to a deciding frame.

The final frame proved to be a thriller. Cyril Hogan got in first and took a 20 plus point lead before losing position.

Opportunities were exchanged but it was McMahon who got on a run to go 25 points ahead with as many points on the table before snookering himself.

The snooker was missed twice but on the third replace, McMahon got out of snooker and potted the green.

McMahon was then faced with a tough frame ball, but he struck it cleanly into the pocket and took the title and make it back-to-back titles.