Limerick pair helps Rep of Ireland U16s secure double success over Wales

The Republic of Ireland U16 side which defeated Wales 1-0
TWO Limerick teenagers helped the Republic of Ireland Women's U16 side score two wins over Wales in international fixtures in Newport over the past week.
Katie Lawlee lined out for the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-16s which scored a 1-0 victory away to Wales in Dragon Park, Newport, on Saturday last.
The highly rated Lawlee plays her club football with Ballingarry AFC.
Striker Lawlee helped create the winning goal in Saturday's precious victory over the Weslsh.
Lawlee scored two goals in thre Limerick Desmond side's U15 Gaynor Trophy final (2020) win over the Clare League at Mick Hanley Park last September.
Treaty United goalkeeper Nicole Nix lined out for the Rep of Ireland U16s in Monday's 4-1 win over the Welsh in Newport.
Goals from Grace Flanagan, Jodie Loughrey, Heidi Macken and Lia O'Leary wrapped up a deserved victory.
Katie Lawee was introduced as substitute in Monday's game.
Head Coach Tom Elmes will be pleased with his side's two wins in Wales.
