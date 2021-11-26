Search

26 Nov 2021

Limerick pair helps Rep of Ireland U16s secure double success over Wales

Limerick pair helps Rep of Ireland U16s secure double success over Wales

The Republic of Ireland U16 side which defeated Wales 1-0

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick teenagers helped the Republic of Ireland Women's U16 side score two wins over Wales in international fixtures in Newport over the past week.

Katie Lawlee lined out for the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-16s which scored a 1-0 victory away to Wales in Dragon Park, Newport, on Saturday last.

The highly rated Lawlee plays her club football with Ballingarry AFC.

Striker Lawlee helped create the winning goal in Saturday's precious victory over the Weslsh.

Lawlee scored two goals in thre Limerick Desmond side's U15 Gaynor Trophy final (2020) win over the Clare League at Mick Hanley Park last September.

Treaty United goalkeeper Nicole Nix lined out for the Rep of Ireland U16s in Monday's 4-1 win over the Welsh in Newport.

Goals from Grace Flanagan, Jodie Loughrey, Heidi Macken and Lia O'Leary wrapped up a deserved victory.
Katie Lawee was introduced as substitute in Monday's game.

Head Coach Tom Elmes will be pleased with his side's two wins in Wales.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media