Search

24 Nov 2021

Mixed results for Limerick sides in final Munster Schools Senior Cup group games

Limerick sides Munster Schools Senior Cup

The group stages of the Munster Schools Senior Cup is now completed

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE final series of group stage fixtures in the Munster Schools Senior Cup saw victory for Crescent College Comprehensive, but a narrow loss for Árdscoil Rís, while there were also defeats for St Munchin's College and Glenstal Abbey this Wednesday.

In Group A, Crescent College Comprehensive scored five converted tries in easing past Rockwell College 35-12 in Tipperary on Wednesday.

The victory ensured Crescent completed the group phase of the competition with a clean sweep of wins.

Crescent enjoyed a 7-0 lead at half-time at Rockwell College, thanks to a try from prop Mark Fitzgerald, which out-half Ciaran Campbell converted. 

The Limerick side led 14-7 after 12 minutes of the second half as Fitzgerald struck for his second try of the game, with Campbell again adding the extras.

Crescent then struck for their third try of the contest when Joe McEnery crossed the whitewash. Campbell again converted for 21-7.

After Rockwell got themselves back in the contest when scoring their second try for 21-12, Crescent tightened their grip on the game with a fourth try, this time scored by full-back Jed O'Dwyer. 

The ever reliable Campbell also added the extras for 28-12.

O'Dwyer then struck for his second try of the game, with Campbell landing his fifth conversion of the afternoon, to seal an impressive win for the Dooradoyle students.

Also in Group A, St Munchin's College suffered a 5-22 defeat to CBC, of Cork, at Lansdowne.

Despite playing with the aid of a strong wind, St Munchin's trailed 0-10 at half-time on Leeside.

The gritty Corbally side did get right back into the contest early in the second half, however, with a try from Conor O'Brien five minutes after the restart.

However, a physically imposing CBC side went on to bring their try tally for the game to three in easing clear through the final quarter.

St Munchin's finish the group phase of the Cup with two wins from their four games.

In Group B, Árdscoil Rís suffered a narrow 19-20 defeat to Bandon Grammar School at North Circular Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Ardscoil were left to rue a slow start to the game as Bandon struck for two converted tries in the opening half to lead 14-0.

To their credit, a resilient Ardscoil side hit back before the break to haul themselves back into the contest at 7-14. Paddy Hassett grabbed the try for the Limerick side, while Aaron Byrnes added the conversion.

Ardscoil crossed for their second try of the contest in the third quarter when prop Emmet Calvey dotted down, while Byrnes landed the conversion.

However, visitors Bandon retained a 17-14 advantage until Sam Brown's try saw the home side gain a two point advantage at 19-17.

However, the decisive score of the game proved to be a late Bandon penalty goal which saw the West Cork side secure a narrow victory.

Also in Group B, Glenstal Abbey fell to a 42-0 defeat to an impressive PBC side at Murroe on Wednesday afternoon. The Cork students ran in six tries in all.

The final group standings will see Castletroy College take on the B school qualifier in one preliminary round game in January, while Glenstal Abbey will face Rockwell College in the second preliminary round fixture.

The winners of these two games will advance to join the six remaining schools in contention for Senior Cup honours.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Aaron Byrnes, Sam Brown, Paddy Hassett, Harry Long, Andrew Lyons; Mark Moloney, Evin Crowe; Joe Costelloe, Paul Gavin, Emmet Calvey, Jamie O'Mahony, Scott Gleeson, Adam Kennedy, Alex Kennedy, Luke Murphy. Replacements: James O'Mara, Kieran Bolger, Aaron McNamara, Matthew Danaher, Samuel Connolly, Thomas Collins, Marcus O'Donoghue, Rory O'Gorman, Cian Noonan, Harry Cowton.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Jed O'Dwyer; Brandon Nash, Cian O'Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Evan Bennett; Ciaran Campbell, Jamie Duggan; Lee O'Grady, Conor Clery, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Somers, Diarmuid Murphy; John Lyons, Andrew Ahearne, Ruadhán Quinn (Capt). Replacements: Oran Hanrahan, Andrew Condon, Jack Madden, Liam Kelly, Alan Kirby, Cormac Quinn, Cillian Kelly, Eoin O'Callaghan, Joe McEnery, Henry Ezomo.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Peter Queally, Grégoire Francois, Michael Buckley, Darragh Lehane, Ciaran Woodcock; Ian Larkin, Killian Brennan, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash, Dermott Hughes, Dan Kennedy; Daniel Hughes-Lavan, Paddy Frawley, Ben Gabor, Pierce O'Neill, Kieran Roche. Replacements: Brendan Collins, Jack Leahy, Tom Breslin, Bobby Kerr, Sebastian Crotty-Elder, Tom Ryan, Seamus Hanly, John Twomey, Michael McDonagh.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Gordon Wood; Ryan Naughton, James O'Brien, Conor McCarthy, Ronan Deegan, Cillian O'Connor, Jake O'Riordan; Shane Hannan, Conor O'Brien, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Harry Bennis, Anthony Foley, Mark Walsh, Oisin Minogue, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Peter Dougan, Marcus Corrigan, Callum Black, Danny Williamson, Eoin Walsh, Rory McDermott, Matthew Te Pou, Adam Cusack, Ben McCarthy.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media