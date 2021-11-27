Search

27 Nov 2021

Betting Column: 'Royal' can reign supreme in Fighting Fifth

The prestigious Fighting Fifth Hurdle takes place at Newcastle on Saturday

THE big race action in the National Hunt season continues this Saturday with the staging of the prestigious Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The JP McManus-owned Epatante will face a maximum of six rivals as she bids to register back-to-back wins in the race, 3.15pm.

An impressive winner of the 'Fighting Fifth' last season, the former Champion Hurdler was beaten in her three subsequent starts including finishing third behind the Rachel Blackmore-ridden Honeysuckle when defending her Cheltenham crown.

Potential rivals for Epatante 2020 runner-up include Sceau Royal, Silver Streak and Monmiral, one of last season’s leading juvenile hurdlers.

Unsurprisingly, Epatante heads the markets for Saturday's big race at 4/5. Next best in the betting is Sceau Royal at 10/3.

The Alan King-trained Sceau Royal was last seen winning the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton. The highly versatile Sceau Royal has won 16 of his 40 starts and has shown his best form on good ground. At odds of 10/3, he can upset the favourite.

Betting Advice
Sceau Royal, Fighting Fifth Hurdle, 10/3

