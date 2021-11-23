Limerick players inspire Munster to U-15 Girls’ interprovincial glory

Munster - 2021 Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial champions
MUNSTER claimed the U-15 Girls’ Interprovincial crown with a slender 1-0 victory over a tenacious Connacht side in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh.
A solidarity goal from Shauna Sheahan in the sixth minute was enough to secure top spot for the exciting Munster squad.
Talented Limerick teenager Amy Tierney, of John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, was named as the Player of the Match following Sunday's game with International Schools Coach, Emma Mullin presenting the award.
Meanwhile, Munster’s Chloe Wallace, of Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick, received the Player of the Match accolade after their opening day 1-1 draw with Leinster.
Munster defeated Ulster 3-0 in their second interprovincial fixture on Saturday.
It was ten years since Munster last clinched the prestigious competition.
Munster and Leinster finished the tournament with five points apiece but the superior goal difference from Munster landed them the silverware.
The 2021 achievement marked Munster’s seventh title win in the 26 year history of the tournament.
MUNSTER | Clodagh Fitzgerald (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Zoe Finnerty (Bishopstown Community School), Ava McAuliffe (St. Mary’s High School, Midleton), Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St. Limerick), Emma Meaney (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Amy Tierney (John The Baptist Community School), Clodagh Daly (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh), Mannie Murray (St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Cork), Leah McGrath (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Shauna Sheahan (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Kiera Sena (Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy), Siobhan Deasy (St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West), Ciara O’Driscoll (Carrigaline Community School), Grace Hogan (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Ciara Curtain (Coláiste Íde agus Iosaf, Abbeyfeale), Jaydine Seward (Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Cork), Hollie Homan (St. Angela’s College, Cork)
MANAGEMENT | Barry Ryan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon), Leah Cremins (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Amy Costello, Hayley Dewick (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Jodie Griffin.
