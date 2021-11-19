Search

19/11/2021

Blackrock and Bruff renew south Limerick rivalries in Limerick Junior B Hurling Final

Referee Johnny Murphy with respective captains ahead of the Bruff-Blackrock South JBHC final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE last two of 10 adult Limerick GAA club champoinship titles will be decided this Saturday.

Both the Woodlands House Hotel junior B hurling and footbal finals have 2.30 starts this November 21.

In Kilmallock, it’s a repeat of the south final when Bruff and Blackrock meet in the JBHC final, while in Feenagh, it’s a repeat of the west final when Granagh-Ballingarry and Knockaderry meet in the JBFC final.

In the hurling final, Bruff will be seeking a third JBHC title in 10 years – champions in 2017 and 2012.

When the sides met in the south final, it was the men from the banks of the Morning Star they were 1-12 to 1-10 winners.

Bruff are captained by Tim O’Sullivan and will have key players in Tony Burke, Kyle Dillon, Cian Madden, Gearoid O’Leary and Pat O’Neill. 

The men in red and white are managed by Roger Mulqueen with selectors Jason Hayes, Ray Hourigan and S&C coach Graham Whelan.

The Rockies were quarter finalists in 2018 and back in 2013 but recent junior B county success has eluded them.

They men from Kilfinane and Ardpatrick are captained by Dave Flaherty with key players in Niall Moloney, Gavin O’Loughlin, Simon Hennesssy, Ciaran Considine and Barry Shaughnessy. 

The men in green and white are managed by James O’Doherty with Timmy O’Sullivan, Pat McGrath and Ken Doughlas.

