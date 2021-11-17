Search

Betting Column: Patrick Reed good each way value in DP World Tour Championship

Betting Column: Patrick Reed good each way value in DP World Tour Championship

US golfer Patrick Reed tees it up in Dubai this week

THE European Golf Tour's 2021 Race to Dubai comes to an end this weekend at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As well as winning the prestigious tournament, several players are still in the running to claim the coveted European Number One title.

The European Tour’s season finale features a 53-man field who will battle it out for the 12,000 Race to Dubai points and a prize fund of US$9million.

This week’s winner will earn 2,000 Race to Dubai points, which could be a deciding factor in the race to become European Number One. World Number Two Collin Morikawa, fellow American Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Paul Casey and defending DP World Tour Champion Matt Fitzpatrick can all still finish as European Number One.

There is plenty of Irish interest in a start-studded field, thanks to the presence of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

Unsurprisingly, Lowry and McIlroy are well fancied this week to claim the title. McIlroy is the 5/1 favourite to prevail in Dubai, while Lowry is more generously priced at 25/1. McIlroy, of course, has plenty of course form as he has won the coveted title in 2012 and 2015.

He also comes into the event on the back of a recent victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Former Open champion Lowry, who made his Ryder Cup debut for Europe earlier this autumn, boasts a runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship from four years ago and enjoyed a top 10 finish two years ago.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick makes for plenty of appeal at odds of 14/1 having won the event in 2017 and again last year. Fitzpatrick comes to Dubai in top form as he won the Andalucia Masters just three starts ago.

However, for those punters looking for a bit of value this week and looking to have an each-way interest in one of the players, then having a few euro on American Patrick Reed makes plenty of sense. Reed is 30/1 with the bookies' this week.

He has plenty of good recent form around the Earth Course, finishing third behind Fitzpatrick in 2020 and was runner-up in 2018.

Betting Advice:
Patrick Reed, DP World Tour Championship, 30/1

