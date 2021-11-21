Limerick Athletics - Weekly news update

UL Juvenile Track and Field Meet

THE County Juvenile Indoor Championships were postponed until Jan 2022 due to the public health situation.

In its place, an outdoor Track and Field meet took place in UL to give athletes a competitive outing. County clubs were represented in relays, sprints, middle distance, long jump and Shot Putt .

Weather was bright and dry. It was a wonderful opportunity to see young athletes in great form. Well done to all.



North v South Masters Cross Country Challenge

Taking place instead of the traditional ‘British and Irish Masters’ contest, conditions were very heavy in places on the 4.8 mile course on the Queen's University playing pitches.

It was a day for the long spikes with many runners tripping on the sharp corners. A breakaway group of 4 with 3 Northern Ireland runners followed by Bilboa’s John Kinsella set the pace.

The 3 Northern Ireland runners swopped the lead until the last kilometre when pre-race favourite John Craig and John Kinsella broke clear in a sprint to the finish.

The Newtownards man just held on to win by 1 second from Kinsella. An Brú’s Niall O’Riordan was 6th overall and second from the South with Niall O’Callaghan next followed by Aogán Macdomhnaill on his Irish masters debut. Noreen Brouder from Monagea, but running for Sportsworld, was 5th in the women’s event.

Around the Country

Martin Hennessy (Kilfinane) and Eoin McMahon were 3rd and 4th respectively in the IMRA Trail Run in Clonmel. Bilboa’s Clodagh Hogan her first marathon in Mullungar last Saturday.

Parkrun

Keith Daly (17:41) and Susan Murnane (20:35) were first finishers at UL. Jurgen Leo Foley (17:30) and Emer Lynch (24:59) were best at Newcastle West while Shane O’Sullivan (17:27) and Michelle O’Mahony (21:11) were fastest in Mungret.

Sean Naughton, RIP

Limerick Athletics wish to express it’s regret at the death of Sean Naughton. He was the driving force behind Ireland’s first National Indoor Stadium in his home town of Nenagh.

He was team manager to the Irish team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and contributed hugely to Irish athletics over many decades. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Training

The Tom Walsh running group meets at the Church Car Park, Tuesdays 7:30pm in Caherconlish.

Fixtures

AAI National Juvenile Even Age, Junior & Senior Cross Country Championships, Sunday 21st November, Santry. The Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run and Mile walk 2022, Sunday 16th January, Caherconlish.