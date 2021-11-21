Search

21/11/2021

Limerick Athletics - Weekly news update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly news update

Niall O'Callaghan, West Limerick, Niall O’Riordan, An Brú, and John Kinsella, of Bilboa, at the North-South Masters Cross Country Challenge at QUB

Reporter:

Karen Raine

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

UL Juvenile Track and Field Meet

THE County Juvenile Indoor Championships were postponed until Jan 2022 due to the public health situation.
In its place, an outdoor Track and Field meet took place in UL to give athletes a competitive outing. County clubs were represented in relays, sprints, middle distance, long jump and Shot Putt .
Weather was bright and dry. It was a wonderful opportunity to see young athletes in great form. Well done to all.


North v South Masters Cross Country Challenge

Taking place instead of the traditional ‘British and Irish Masters’ contest, conditions were very heavy in places on the 4.8 mile course on the Queen's University playing pitches.
It was a day for the long spikes with many runners tripping on the sharp corners. A breakaway group of 4 with 3 Northern Ireland runners followed by Bilboa’s John Kinsella set the pace.
The 3 Northern Ireland runners swopped the lead until the last kilometre when pre-race favourite John Craig and John Kinsella broke clear in a sprint to the finish.
The Newtownards man just held on to win by 1 second from Kinsella. An Brú’s Niall O’Riordan was 6th overall and second from the South with Niall O’Callaghan next followed by Aogán Macdomhnaill on his Irish masters debut. Noreen Brouder from Monagea, but running for Sportsworld, was 5th in the women’s event.

Around the Country
Martin Hennessy (Kilfinane) and Eoin McMahon were 3rd and 4th respectively in the IMRA Trail Run in Clonmel. Bilboa’s Clodagh Hogan her first marathon in Mullungar last Saturday.

Parkrun
Keith Daly (17:41) and Susan Murnane (20:35) were first finishers at UL. Jurgen Leo Foley (17:30) and Emer Lynch (24:59) were best at Newcastle West while Shane O’Sullivan (17:27) and Michelle O’Mahony (21:11) were fastest in Mungret.

Sean Naughton, RIP

 Limerick Athletics wish to express it’s regret at the death of Sean Naughton. He was the driving force behind Ireland’s first National Indoor Stadium in his home town of Nenagh.
He was team manager to the Irish team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and contributed hugely to Irish athletics over many decades. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Training

The Tom Walsh running group meets at the Church Car Park, Tuesdays 7:30pm in Caherconlish.

Fixtures

AAI National Juvenile Even Age, Junior & Senior Cross Country Championships, Sunday 21st November, Santry. The Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run and Mile walk 2022, Sunday 16th January, Caherconlish.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media