Limerick players named in Munster squad for U15 girls' schools interprovincials

A NUMBER of Limerick-based players have been included in the Munster side which is competing at the Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial Tournament in Dublin.

This Friday, November 19, will see 68 of the top players in Irish Schools line out for the FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial Tournament as the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh plays host.

The Munster squad will include Chloe Wallace, of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St, Emma Meaney, Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Amy Tierney, from John The Baptist Community School and Ciara Curtain of Coláiste Íde agus Iosaf, Abbeyfeale.

Munster will be without another talented Limerick player, the impressive Katie Lawlee, of Hazelwood College, Domcollogher, who is on International duty with the Irish Under 16s this weekend in Wales.

The Interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International Development squad of 18 players who will compete in the Bob Docherty Cup. The 2021/22 campaign will see the Republic of Ireland Schools select travel to Newcastle for the Home Nations event.

The International series will take place during the Easter Break from Sunday, April 10 to Thursday, April 14. Prior to that the squad will take on England in the annual John Read Trophy as well as a friendly with Northern Ireland in the build-up to this season’s International run.

With this in mind, all eyes will be on the Interprovincial series to scout for the best talent on display within our network of post primary schools. The three day event will see a series of six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw. The format leaves for an exciting finale in the Sunday morning outings.

Unfortunately the 2020 Interprovincial series was cancelled last November due to Covid-19 so the Provincial Head Coaches will welcome the resumption of this competition.

The opening clash of this series will see our title holders Leinster take on Munster at 3pm on Friday, while Connacht entertain Ulster at 5pm. Two very interesting games in store which should set the scene for the remaining encounters.

In keeping with the long standing tradition of maintaining the interest in the competition until the final matches on Sunday morning, the draw for Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be made following the games on Friday evening.

MUNSTER | Clodagh Fitzgerald (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Zoe Finnerty (Bishopstown Community School), Ava McAuliffe (St. Mary’s High School, Midleton), Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St. Limerick), Emma Meaney (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Amy Tierney (John The Baptist Community School), Clodagh Daly (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh), Mannie Murray (St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Cork), Leah McGrath (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Shauna Sheahan (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Kiera Sena (Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy), Siobhan Deasy (St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West), Ciara O’Driscoll (Carrigaline Community School), Grace Hogan (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Ciara Curtain (Coláiste Íde agus Iosaf, Abbeyfeale), Jadine Seward (Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Cork), Hollie Homan (St. Angela’s College, Cork)

MANAGEMENT | Barry Ryan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon), Leah Cremins, Amy Costello, Hayley Dewick, Jodie Griffin.

FIXTURES

Friday, November 19

3.00pm Leinster vs Munster

5.00pm Connacht vs Ulster

Saturday, November 20

1.00pm Match 3 Draw to be made on Friday evening

3.00pm Match 4 Draw to be made on Friday evening

Sunday, November 21

10.30am Match 5

12.30pm Match 6