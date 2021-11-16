SLIDESHOW: Limerick minor hurling team honoured following Munster success

LIMERICK’S 2020 Munster minor hurling champions were honoured on Sunday evening.
Guest of Honour Cian Lynch and Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan were on hand in the Woodlands House Hotel to present medals to the U17 championship winning players.
The panel of 34 players from 19 different clubs and their management team were feted for winning Limerick’s ninth Munster MHC title in December 2020 with a 2-22 to 0-25 extra time final victory over Tipperary.
The 2020 Limerick manager was Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret) and he had Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy) as his coach-selectors.
The side was captained by Doon’s Adam English with Monaleen’s Ronan Lyons as vice-captain.
Click 'Next or 'Prev' for more photos
Photographs: Diarmuid Greene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.