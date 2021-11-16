Limerick players named in Rep of Ireland U16 women's squad for Wales trip

Treaty United goalkeeper Nicole Nix
TWO Limerick-based players have been included in the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s squad who face Wales for two international friendly games this month.
Treaty United goalkeeper Nicole Nix and Katie Lawlee, of Ballingarry AFC, have been included in the Ireland squad for the double header of fixtures.
Head Coach Tom Elmes has assembled a strong group of players for what should be two tough tests as work continues on their development.
Six players called in were part of the Ireland Women’s Under-17 squad who won their three UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in Norway last month.
The majority of players in the squad were recently involved in EA SPORTS Women’s Under-17 National Underage League Finals, with Treaty United winning the League and Shelbourne claiming the Shield, while Cork City will take on Peamount United in the Cup.
Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16 Squad
Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Nicole Nix (Treaty United)
Defenders: Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Alice Lillie (Sligo Rovers), Skye Corcoran (Galway WFC), Jill Giles (Peamount United), Heidi Macken (Cork City), Mia McGonnell (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Grace Flanagan (Cork City), Niamh Tyrell (Shamrock Rovers), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Aoife Kelly (St Patrick’s, Carlow), Jodie Loughrey (Donegal Women’s League), Ruby Gallagher (Shamrock Rovers), Anna Cantwell (DLR Waves)
Forwards: Lia O’Leary (Shelbourne), Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Katie Lawlee (Ballingarry AFC), Isabelle Fitzpatrick (Galway WFC)
International Friendly Games
Saturday, November 20 | Wales v Republic of Ireland | KO 16:00
Monday, November 22 | Wales v Republic of Ireland | KO 11:30
