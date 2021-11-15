Munster Rugby player returns to Ireland squad ahead of Pumas clash

Munster and Ireland back-row Gavin Coombes
MUNSTER Rugby back-row Gavin Coombes has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday's final Autumn international series clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm.
Coombes missed out on being involved in Ireland's stunning 29-20 victory over New Zealand on Saturday through illness.
The IRFU also confirmed this Monday that captain Johnny Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against the All-Blacks at the weekend which will rule him out of action for between 4-6 weeks. The Ireland captain will remain with the squad this week as the team prepares for the game against Argentina.
Connacht’s Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series.
Ireland’s final game of the Autumn Nations Series is against Mario Ledesma’s Argentina. Los Pumas were last in Dublin in 2018 when Ireland emerged the victors 28-17.
Another big attendance is expected at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday with over 45,000 tickets sold to date. Tickets available at ticketmaster.ie
IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
*denotes uncapped player
