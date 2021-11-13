WATCH: Ireland claim third famous win over New Zealand at raucous Aviva Stadium

IRELAND made it a magnificent seven of Test victories in a row and lowered New Zealand's colours for just the third time in 33 meetings when recording a convincing 29-20 victory in their latest clash at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side dominated the All-Blacks to claim a statement win in a sensational match before a raucous crowd of 52,000.

Ireland were good value for their win against a New Zealand side that frustrated their hosts for large parts of the first half with a exceptional backs-to-the-wall defensive effort.

Five Munster players introduced in the second half, joining the province's only starter in the game, winger Andrew Conway on the pitch, all made significant contributions to the victory

The home side was unable to add to James Lowe's early score, despite spending most of the the opening period camped deep in opposition territory.

Hooker Codie Taylor's try came as a sucker punch for Ireland and saw them trail by five at the interval, 5-10.

But Ireland showed admirable resilience despite their inability to capitalise on several first half opportunities. Early second-half scores from Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris better reflected Ireland's superiority.

Re-live it all. A special day at @avivastadium, with 52,000 of you with us every step of the way #TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/j5hJRp1ODT — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 13, 2021

A hat-trick of late penalties, including one terrific effort from half way, from replacement out-half Joey Carbery ultimately guided Ireland home.

* ‘Alone You Stand’ a tribute to the late Anthony Foley, written and performed by former Munster and Ireland centre and Hermitage Green singer Barry Murphy received an international premiere at half time in the Ireland v New Zealand match at Aviva Stadium today. marking five years since the untimely death of one of the legends of Irish Rugby.

SCORERS: Ireland: James Lowe, Rónan Kelleher, Caelan Doris try each, Jonathan Sexton con, pen, Joey Carbery three pens. New Zealand: Codie Taylor, Will Jordan try each, Jordie Barrett two cons, two pens.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (Capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Tadhg Beirne for Henderson (47 mins), Rob Herring for Kelleher, Peter O’Mahony for Van der Flier (both 59 mins), Finlay Bealham for Furlong, Joey Carbery for Sexton (both 64 mins), Conor Murray for Gibson-Park, Keith Earls for Aki (both 72 mins), Cian Healy for Porter (76 mins).

NEW ZEALAND: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea. Replacements: Dane Coles for Blackadder (20-23 mins) and for Coles (53 mins), Richie Mo’unga for B Barrett (22 mins), David Havili for Lienert-Brown (39 mins), Karl Tu’inukuafe for Moody, Tyrel Lomax for Laulala (both 53 mins), Akira Ioane for Blackadder (61 mins).

REFEREE: Luke Pearce (England).