Treaty United Women's U17 side chase National League final glory

TREATY United's exciting U17 women's squad are set to face Peamount United in the EA Sports Women's U17 National League final at Athlone Town Stadium tomorrow, Friday, night at 7.45pm.

This will be the third meeting between the sides this season. Both previous fixtures were very tight affairs, Treaty losing out 1-0 to Peamount in Dublin, while the teams played out a 1-1 draw in September when Aine Walsh was on target for Treaty.

Treaty have been in impressive goal-scoring form in recent weeks, netting four times in their last two fixtures. Treaty followed up on a 4-1 away win over Galway when Emily O’Halloran grabbed a hat-trick and Alix Mendez was also on target with another 4-1 victory away to Wexford Youths last time out.

The goals on that occasion were scored by Heidi O’Sullivan, who netted a brace, while Emily O’Halloran and Shauna Pearson were also on target.

Treaty United's excellent season has been built on their terrific home record this season, which has seen them go through the campaign unbeaten.

Among the highlights of Treaty United's campaign was an impressive 6-3 home Munster derby win over reigning champions Cork City.

The young Treaty squad, captained by Heidi O'Sullivan, are also a high scoring team. Team manager Craig Hurley, from Cork, was appointed to the position at the start of the year.



Our U17’s Social Media officer @ShannonL866 caught up with #WNLU17s captain Heidi O’ Sullivan ahead of Friday nights National League Final ⚽️ #TreatyUTD pic.twitter.com/PKhyeDFitg

— Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) November 9, 2021

The Treaty United squad includes three Rep of Ireland U17 internationals, Heidi O’Sullivan, Michaela Lawrence and Shauna Pearson, while Nicole Nix and Jodie Griffin have been involved with the Rep of Ireland U16s. Squad member Amy Madden missed out due to injury.

Treaty United's Grace McInerney also attended U17 international assessments.

Friday night's final between Treaty United and Peamount United will be streamed live on LOITV.

TREATY UNITED WOMEN'S U17 SQUAD: Nicole Nix, Grace McInerney, Libby Costelloe, Shauna Pearson, Laoise Browne, Amy Madden, Jodie Griffin, Michaela Lawrence, Emily O’Halloran, Heidi O’Sullivan (Capt), Alix Mendez, Kelsey Reeves, Ellen Delaney, Ellie Feehan, Naoise Griffin, Kelsey Wing, Alibhe O’Connell, Grace Gleeson, Aine Walsh, Hannah O’Brien.

Management/Backroom Staff: Craig Hurley - Manager; Rachel Harty - Coach; Amy Costelloe - Coach; Seamus Feehan - GK Coach; Rose Benson - Team Operations; Shannon Lewis - Admin/ Social Media Officer