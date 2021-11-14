Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

AT Shanagolden on Saturday our hardy Community Games competitors donned their spikes for a previously deferred competition vying for places on the Limerick county team who will go to the National Finals on November 27 at UL.

RESULTS

U12 girls had 6 qualifiers to make up our county team for the mixed distance relay event at the National Finals. Leading them home was Ellen Goggin (Regional) Ciara Lanigan (Newcastle West) Aoife Donnelly (Feenagh Kilmeedy) Aisling O’Sullivan (Ballybrown Clarina) Catherine McCutcheon (Lady of Lourdes) & Sarah Cagney (Feohanagh Castlemahon).

In the boys event John Farrell (Ahane Castleconnell Montpellier) led the team home followed by Donagh Horgan (Murroe Boher) Darragh Collins (Newcastle West) Cathal Geary (Feenagh Kilmeedy) Oliver Stokes (Broadford Dromcollogher) & Ronan O’Grady (Rathkeale Croagh Kilfinny).

The U-14 teams mixed distance relays are run over 600m and 800m. A strong field took part with Patrick Cagney (Feohanagh Castlemahon) leading the boys in first position followed by Jack Crowley (Regional) Peter Ashe (Murroe Boher) Kieran O'Connor ( Feohanagh Castlemahon) Oscar Goodwin (Ballybrown Clarina ) and Rian Horgan (Murroe Boher). The girls u14 county team qualifiers were in first place Molly O’ Mahony (Ballybrown Clarina) followed by Suzel Gonzalez Blodau (Rathkeale Croagh Kilfinny) & Ivana O'Carroll & Rhianon Heng both Regional.

U 13 boys and girls ran together over 1200m with Ruadhan Crowley (Regional) taking gold and James Carr (Adare) in silver position accompanied by Emma Robertson (Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier) and Roisin O'Neill (Regional) also taking gold and silver.

In the final race of the day Maria Cagney (Feohanagh Castlemahon), a long time and dedicated competitor at Community Games took gold in the U17 1000m with Clara Noonan (Murroe Boher) in the silver position. We hope to see them as volunteers in the future.

Munster Juvenile 'B' & Intermediate Cross-Country Championships

The Cross Country season continued in Castle-Lyons Co Cork. Many athletes from Limerick performed well.

At U9 Bilboa’s Jack Fanning was 34th while clubmates Doireann Dwyer 33rd and Aobhinn O’Dwyer 43rd in the Girls event. At U11 Darragh Collins (West Limerick) had a fantastic performance to take second place and the Silver medal.

Also competing was clubmate Noel McCarthy. Eavan Lyons (West Limerick) was 10th Girl. Clubmate Amy Lenihan also ran.

At U13 Katie Lenihan (West Limerick) was 40th from 93 athletes. Clubmate Fergus Maharg ran in the Boys race. At U16 West Limerick AC duo of Garvan Lyons and Sean Maharg were 16th and 27th respectively.

Grace Anne Culhane (Dooneen) was 10th in the Intermediate Women’s race. Willie O’Donoghue (Moreabbey Milers) was 25th man.

Buttevant Rowing Club 4 Mile

The Kilmallock AC duo of Sam Hand (24:04) and Donie Dwane (25:08) were 5th and 14th respectively. George O’Sullivan (West Limerick) was 19th in 25:31. UL graduate Carol Finn won the women’s race in 24:23.



Cross-Country International

Good luck to Niall O’Callaghan, Niall O’Riordan and John Kinsella who represent Ireland in the Masters International at Queens University Belfast.

Book Launch

Congratulations to Ronnie Long on the successful launch of his autobiography ‘The Long Road’.

Fixtures

The Adare 10K 2022 is now sold out. It is hoped however that further places might be available in January.