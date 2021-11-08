Munster Rugby player to miss Ireland's clash with All-Blacks

Munster and Ireland forward Gavin Coombes
MUNSTER Rugby back-row Gavin Coombes has been ruled out of featuring for Ireland in next Saturday's glamour autumn international fixture with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm.
The IRFU confirmed at lunchtime this Monday that Cookmbes will not train with the squad this week as he continues his recovery from illness.
Centre Robbie Henshaw will, however, be re-integrated into team training across the week as he completes his rehab programme.
Ireland report no injury concerns emerging from their impressive 60-5 victory over Japan on Saturday afternoon.
Two Munster players started in that game, Tadhg Beirne, in the pack and winger Andrew Conway who claimed his second hat-trick of international tries in the game.
Next Saturday's game against New Zealand, which is a sell-out, will be televised by RTE and Channel 4.
Ireland complete their programme of autumn international fixtures against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 21.
Moys House, Killaloe is a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional architecturally designed seven-bedroomed waterfront residence
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.